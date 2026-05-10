Sheikh Ibrahim Ansari, His Family Detained at Bahrain Airport Hotel After Citizenship Revoked

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) – The Al Khalifa regime has detained Sheikh Ibrahim Ansari and his family, whose citizenships had been revoked, at the Bahrain Airport Hotel. This action followed the failure of their forced deportation plan after Turkey refused to grant them entry.

Security forces not only detained the family but also confiscated their phones and communication devices, completely cutting off their contact with human rights organizations and relatives in an apparent attempt to conceal the forced deportation.

The incident highlights the confusion of the Bahraini ruling system in implementing the decision to revoke the citizenship of 69 Bahraini citizens . According to reports, after failing to transfer these individuals through Turkey and Oman to Iran, the Bahrain Airport has effectively become a temporary detention center—an action that critics say demonstrates the political use of citizenship revocation to pressure and take revenge on citizens and their families

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