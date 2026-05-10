  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Iran

'Do Not Close Strait of Hormuz Doors to Yourselves Forever,' Iranian Parliament Official Warns Bahrain

10 May 2026 - 09:10
News ID: 1812142
Source: Mehr News
'Do Not Close Strait of Hormuz Doors to Yourselves Forever,' Iranian Parliament Official Warns Bahrain

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament has warned some governments like the tiny states of Bahrain for their support for the US resolution.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament has warned some governments like the tiny states of Bahrain for their support for the US resolution.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on X: "We warn governments like the tiny country of Bahrain that are supporting the US resolution about the serious consequences of this action."

"Do not close the doors of the Strait of Hormuz to yourself forever!" he wrote.

.....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha