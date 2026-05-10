'Do Not Close Strait of Hormuz Doors to Yourselves Forever,' Iranian Parliament Official Warns Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament has warned some governments like the tiny states of Bahrain for their support for the US resolution.

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, wrote on X: "We warn governments like the tiny country of Bahrain that are supporting the US resolution about the serious consequences of this action."

"Do not close the doors of the Strait of Hormuz to yourself forever!" he wrote.

.....................

End/ 257