Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim: No one can blame Iran for defending itself

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain's most prominent Shia Muslim cleric has sharply criticized hawkish US policies toward Iran, saying no rational person would blame Tehran for defending itself in the ongoing US-Israeli war.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday.

He censured Washington for pursuing "vicious policies" and attempting to unseat Iran's Islamic establishment.

"Can any logical individual scorn the Islamic Republic for defending itself in the face of a war of aggression to such an extent and with such objectives?" the cleric asked.

Sheikh Qassim noted that while neither US President Donald Trump nor Americans would accept their own country being ruled under Islamic regulations, the White House seeks to impose its diktats on Iran.

He said Trump launched a war against Iran, seeking regime change and trying to install a government aligned with his own policies.

The cleric also criticized a lack of justice in international affairs, stating that justice would prevail and falsehood vanish once wisdom is exercised and global consciousness awakened.

Sheikh Qassim said Muslims worldwide have a duty to carry out their responsibilities on the matter.

Bahrain has taken the toughest stance among Persian Gulf Arab states against Iran since the US-Israeli offensive began on February 28.

On April 27, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said it had revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals and their families for "expressing support for Iran (retaliatory) attacks" against US and Israeli military assets across West Asia.

A month earlier, opposition group al-Wefaq Society said Bahraini security forces had tortured a young man to death while trying to extract a confession against Iran.

Al-Wefaq said forces stopped Sayyed Mohammed al-Moussawi and others at a checkpoint on al-Muharraq island and took them to an unknown location. His family received his dead body with signs of torture days later, the group said.

Bahrain's Al Khalifah regime has long been persecuting Shia Muslims and pro-democracy activists. Rights groups say repression has intensified since the start of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28.

Bahraini authorities have described Iranian missile and drone operations against US interests in the country as an attack on Bahrain's sovereignty.

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