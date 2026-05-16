Ayatollah Isa Qassim Hails Imam Khamenei as ‘Revolutionary Leader Who Returned the Ummah to Islam’

ABNA24 - Bahraini senior cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim praised late Leader of Islamic Revolution Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei as a “revolutionary figure" who "returned the Ummah to Islam.”

Ayatollah Qassim made the remarks in a televised message to an event held on Thursday in Tehran to unveil an Arabic book about the formative years of the martyred leader.

Imam Khamenei was assassinated in a cowardly US-Israeli attack on Tehran on February 28. Several members of his family were also martyred in the bombing.

“Imam Khamenei was a competent, capable, and diligent man in truly and genuinely returning the Ummah to Islam, and he succeeded in preserving the unity of the Islamic Ummah along its correct path, in accordance with the teachings of Islam,” the Bahraini cleric noted.

Ayatollah Qassim considered this goal and purpose—returning the Ummah to Islam and preserving Islamic unity and the cohesion of the Ummah’s ranks—to hold exceptional importance in the ongoing course of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic government.

In another part of his message, Ayatollah Isa Qassim referred to the collapse of the tyrants’ and imperialist powers’ malicious dreams and aims with the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and the loss of their interests.

Speaking about the fear the Islamic Revolution created among them regarding the establishment of an Islamic government, he said, “There is no fear that can compare to it, because this system is an Islamic system serving as a living witness and an unparalleled model of a true, just, wise, capable, secure government that elevates the life of both soul and body; a government that revives human brotherhood and exposes the weakness, corruption, deficiency, and injustice of other tyrannical and ignorant systems implemented in the world.”

Stating that today’s war is blazing between the camp of ignorance and the camp of faith, he emphasized, “The leadership of the camp of ignorance is assumed by the American tyrant, misguided Zionism, and a Judaism that has rebelled against the true religion of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him).”

“At the head of American leadership stands ‘Pharaoh Trump,’ and at the head of Zionist leadership stands ‘Pharaoh Netanyahu.’ These two are today among the worst of the wicked, the most hostile to values and sanctities, the most soaked in blood, and the most defiant before God and His prohibitions.”

Ayatollah Isa Qassim, however, spoke about the camp of faith. “In contrast stands the camp of faith, represented in the broad Front of Resistance, composed of the children of the Muslim Ummah, and at their forefront the Islamic Republic and its courageous, faithful, heroic, and wise leadership, which is more trustworthy than anyone else—and stricter than anyone else—in safeguarding values, lives, honor, human dignity, and all sanctities.”



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