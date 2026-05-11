Iran's Response to US Proposal Received,' Says Pakistan PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan has received Iran's response to the latest US proposal to end the war and reaffirmed its commitment to continue sincere efforts toward achieving lasting peace, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the martyrs of Operation Bunyan Marsoos, the first anniversary of Pakistan's four-day war with India last year, Sharif said that Islamabad is acting sincerely in its efforts to help establish peace.

Citing the first round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad and Pakistan’s role in brokering the temporary ceasefire, he said, “We are passionately and resolutely striving to establish peace in our neighborhood and to contribute to sustainable security in the region and the world.”

Sharif confirmed that Army Commander Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had earlier in the day verified that Pakistan has received Iran's response.

IRNA reported earlier that Tehran submitted its response to the latest US proposal to end the war on Sunday via Pakistani mediators.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson had previously that Tehran's views and considerations regarding US proposals would be presented once internal reviews and final conclusions were completed.

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