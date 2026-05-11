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Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,737, Injuries 172,539 Since Oct. 7, 2023

11 May 2026 - 09:48
News ID: 1812691
Source: Yemen Press
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,737, Injuries 172,539 Since Oct. 7, 2023

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 72,737, with 172,539 wounded since October 7, 2023.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 72,737, with 172,539 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The daily statistical report on the Israeli aggression stated that one new martyr and four wounded arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours. The ministry also revealed that since the ceasefire on October 11, the number of martyrs killed by Israeli occupation fire has reached 851, while 770 bodies have been recovered.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that a number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

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