Young Palestinian man martyred in stabbing attack near al-Quds checkpoint

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man from the Israeli-occupied East al-Quds has been killed in a stabbing attack at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, as tensions continue to escalate in the region due to demolitions, evictions, and settler attacks.

Local sources were cited as saying that paramedics from the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) took the 22-year-old injured man to the al-Za’im checkpoint outside al-Quds, where he was transported to hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Palestinian media outlets identified the victim as Ahmad Almashny. Israeli police said he had been brought from the town of Anata, located beyond the incendiary separation barrier near al-Quds.

Israeli authorities asserted they had opened an investigation into the incident, without naming the assailants or providing details.

The occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, has experienced a surge in Israeli military offensives, including raids, abductions, shootings, and excessive use of force, alongside rising attacks by illegal settlers on Palestinians and their property.

Attacks by Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 1,155 Palestinians, wounded about 11,750, and led to the kidnapping of nearly 22,000 individuals since the onset of the Gaza genocidal war in October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law.

The Israeli regime is pressing ahead with new illegal settlements in the region, and approved 34 new such constructs last month.

Extremist Israeli settlers living illegally in the West Bank are armed with military-grade weapons, ranging from US-made M16s to pistols and drones.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

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