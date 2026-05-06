Pakistani political, religious leaders urge Muslim unity at Ayatollah Khamenei memorial service

Religious and political leaders at a large gathering in Nishtar Park on Sunday called for unity among Muslim countries to tackle current global and regional challenges.

The event was held to observe chehlum of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

A large number of scholars, speakers, political leaders and members of the public from across the city attended the congregation.

The speakers said that stronger cooperation and a shared strategy among Muslim nations were necessary to deal with ongoing conflicts and international pressures.

They stressed that unity was the only way to respond effectively to the issues faced by the Muslim world.

In their speeches, participants highlighted regional tensions and called for immediate action. Several speakers demanded the closure of the US embassy in Pakistan and the expulsion of American diplomats and staff.

They also urged Muslim countries to form a joint military alliance and strengthen diplomatic ties with each other.

Addressing the gathering, the Senate Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas called for an end to American and Israeli attacks in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

He also demanded the removal of US military bases from the region and said Pakistan should maintain relations with other countries on the basis of equality.

The speakers said that peaceful protesters outside the US diplomatic missions in Karachi and Islamabad had been targeted by US marine personnel, resulting in casualties.

They expressed solidarity with the families of those reportedly affected.

Other prominent speakers included Allama Jawad Naqvi, Agha Rahat Hussaini, and Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

They paid tribute to martyrs in Palestine and Lebanon, saying that their sacrifices would continue to inspire the Muslim world.

The participants also expressed support for Syed Mojtaba Khamenei and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing what they described as the mission of resistance.



