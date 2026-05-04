Photos: Large Gathering in Karachi Marks Ceremony on 40th Day of Martyrdom of Imam Khamenei, Minab Children
A large gathering was held at Nishtar Park in Karachi, Pakistan, as part of the 40th day ceremony for martyr Imam Sayyed Khamenei, featuring a tribute to the martyrs of Minab School children. A delegation from the Holy Shrine of Imam al‑Ridha (A.S) attended the event, bringing the shrine’s blessed flag and expressing appreciation to the families of martyrs.
4 May 2026 - 11:52
News ID: 1809646
Source: Abna24
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