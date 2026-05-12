Iran Embassy in UK Lists US Atrocities in Reply to Trump’s Accusations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s embassy in Britain responded to US President Donald Trump’s fresh accusations against Tehran by listing American atrocities, including the atomic bombing of Japan, the Vietnam War, and killings of civilians in Palestine and Iran.

Trump had earlier called former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden disastrous leaders for negotiating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“The list of the United States’ crimes cannot fit into a single tweet,” the Iranian embassy said in a post on X on Monday, urging followers to add more in the comments.

The embassy also cited massacres of Native Americans, the bombing of Iraq and Afghanistan, and kidnappings in Venezuela.

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