19,000 Iranian Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, Official Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization announced the arrival of 19,000 Iranian pilgrims to the land of revelation so far.

Alireza Rashidian said on Saturday that there is no problem in terms of health and well-being among the pilgrims.

Rashidian, who has just left Medina for Mecca, said regarding the latest conditions of Iranian pilgrims that nearly 9,000 Iranians have been transferred to Mecca and 10,000 are present in Medina.

“That is, about 19,000 Iranian pilgrims have entered Saudi Arabia, he said, hoping that the rest of the pilgrims will also enter Medina and then leave for Mecca after visiting the Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque and the Baqi Cemetery.

He said the services provided to pilgrims in Medina have been completed and clinics and hotels have been activated in Mecca.

“Of course, two hotels in Mecca do not have pilgrims yet, but four 24-hour clinics and one eight-hour clinic are active in the city.”

Rashidian went on to say that there is no particular problem in terms of health and well-being among Iranian pilgrims, and only four of Iranian pilgrims are hospitalized in Saudi hospitals due to the need for hospital services.

He said Iranian Arabic-speaking doctors are attending to these pilgrims, and with the follow-up that was done, their condition is good and they will hopefully be discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Regarding nutrition, the kitchens are also active and busy providing services, he stated.

Hajj is a pilgrimage to Mecca that every able-bodied and financially able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once during their lifetime.

The annual pilgrimage is regarded as one of the pillars of Islam and the largest act of mass pilgrimage in the world.

It is also a demonstration of Muslims’ unity and their submission to Allah.

This year, more than 30,000 Iranian pilgrims will take part in the Hajj rituals.

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