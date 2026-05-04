Tanzanian Shia Community Holds National Conference to Commemorate Martyred Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shia Muslim community of Tanzania held a two-day national conference to commemorate the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Tanzania, the Tanzanian Shia Muslim Community (TMSC) held the two-day event in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Friday and Saturday, May 11 and 12, inviting Shia scholars and activists and lovers of the Islamic Revolution of Iran from all over Tanzania.

In this conference, which was attended by top-ranking scholars and Sunni and Christian figures, speakers delivered speeches in two sessions, morning and evening, on the personality of the martyred Imam, issues related to political Islam, and the duties of Muslims and freedom-seeking individuals.

Ali Dina, Seyed Eidros Alavi, Sheikh Malabi Saleh, Abdul Razaq Amiri, Sheikh Jafar Mwazwa, Sheikh Shafi, Sheikh Pembi, Pastor Christosilia Kalata, Hajj Muhammad Saeed, and Sheikh Abdullah Nasir Istanbuli were among the speakers at the event. The speeches, which were broadcast live on the IBN television network, attracted the attention of the Tanzanian audience and media.

In his address, Iranian Ambassador to Tanzania Hemat Panah thanked the organizers of the event and said, “Many Tanzanian youth have been asking me these days about the reason for America's hostility towards Iran; I explained to them that one is the nature and discourse of the Islamic Revolution, which emerged from the beginning with the slogan of rejecting oppression and arrogance, supporting the oppressed of the world, and justice for all nations, which is contrary to the arrogant nature of America, and the other is Iran's geopolitical position and its unique resources that arrogant governments have their eyes on.”

In another part of his speech, Hemat Panah said that since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies have tried their best to harm this revolution by assassinating figures such as Martyr Motahhari, Martyr Beheshti, and Martyr Imam Khamenei, but against their wishes, the sapling of the revolution has become more fruitful day by day, and today, the unparalleled advances in scientific fields and the existence of thousands of knowledge-based companies are proof that this tree of the revolution has borne fruit.

When the enemies could not achieve anything through terror, they resorted to war and now to economic blockade, which will certainly fail despite these illegal measures, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in the conference, Mohsen Maarefi, the Iranian Cultural Attaché in Tanzania, presented a short report on the perseverance and steadfastness of the Iranian people during the US-Israeli aggression.

Also, Sheikh Al-Hadi, the head of the Tanzanian Peace and Reconciliation Society, considered such scientific discussions useful in introducing the martyred Imam, and called for the continuation of such discussions with the presence of followers of different religions in Tanzania.

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