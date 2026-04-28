Tanzania to host special seminar honoring martyred Leader Imam Khamenei's thought

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Republic of Iran's Cultural Center in Tanzania is set to hold a special online seminar dedicated to revisiting the profound and transformative ideas of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The event, organized in cooperation with a distinguished panel of scholars and clerics from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa, and Iran, will take place on April 28, 2026, from 13:30 to 16:30 (local time) in both in-person and virtual formats.

The seminar will offer an in-depth exploration of the late Leader's inspirational thought on independence, dignity, and resistance, analyzed through a comparative lens between the experiences of Iran and African liberation movements.

The Cultural Center described the gathering as a platform to strengthen cultural exchanges and scholarly dialogue while advancing spiritual cooperation and examining shared global struggles.

The seminar is specifically designed for university professors, lecturers, researchers, students, and all those interested in international affairs, historical analysis, and global political thought.

Organizers say the virtual conference provides a unique opportunity for participants to engage in high-level discussions aimed at deepening the understanding of common global challenges and future perspectives.

Interested participants can join via the following Google Meet link:

https://meet.google.com/ntj-gcnp-rkw

By joining this academic gathering, attendees will become part of a meaningful dialogue connecting ideas and experiences from across continents in honor of the martyred Leader's enduring legacy.

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