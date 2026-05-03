Over 6,500 Iranian Pilgrims Arrive in Medina

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian Hajj official announced the arrival of more than 6,500 Iranian pilgrims to Medina by the end of Friday night.

Mohammad Amin Rahmani, head of the Medina headquarters of the Iranian Hajj mission said Hajj operations and sending Iranian pilgrims to Medina are underway, the Hajj Information Center reported.

According to the plans made, the 2026 Hajj pilgrims will gradually enter Medina, and by Friday night, May 11, more than 6,500 Iranian pilgrims have entered the city of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he stated.

Rahmani also announced the holding of several coordination meetings with the presence of managers and officials of the Medina headquarters in various airport departments, nutrition and logistics, accommodation, transportation, etc., to exchange views and make the necessary arrangements.

The official noted that the number of caravans entering Medina by the end of Friday night was 53 caravans and said the pilgrims' accommodation will be in 9 hotels.

The Hajj batches have been sent to Saudi Arabia from several flight stations from the provinces of East and West Azarbaijan, Ilam, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Kurdistan, Golestan, and the cities of Qom and Kashan.

In this year's Hajj, 30,672 Iranian pilgrims and service providers will depart for the land of revelation, of which about 28,000 have been processed for visa issuance.

After staying in Medina for six nights and seven days, the Iranian pilgrims will depart for Mecca to perform the Hajj rituals.

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