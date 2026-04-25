Iran dispatches first Hajj teams to Medina ahead of 2026 Hajj season

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first group of Iran’s Hajj personnel has departed for Medina, marking the start of preparations for the 1405 Hajj season.

The group, comprising executive staff and organizers, departed Tehran from Imam Khomeini Airport on Saturday, accompanied by senior officials from the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization and the office of the Leader’s representative for Hajj affairs.

A total of 30,672 pilgrims and staff are set to participate this year, organized into 236 caravans. Departures will continue until the 26th of Dhu al-Qi’dah, with arrivals to Medina proceeding in phases.

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Abdolfattah Navab, the Leader’s representative for Hajj and pilgrimage affairs, said that “despite the foolish war imposed on the country, we thank God that the door of God’s house has been opened to pilgrims who have waited for years.”

He added that Iranian pilgrims would serve as “forerunners of the programs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the unity of the Islamic Ummah,” and would remember those unable to attend.

The early dispatch of operational teams is part of logistical preparations to ensure infrastructure and services are in place before pilgrims arrive.

This year, Hajj is expected to take place between 25th May 2026 to the 30th May 2026 in the Gregorian Calendar, depending on the sighting of the moon.

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