Saudi Health Minister Completes Two‑Day Inspection of Mecca Hospitals Ahead of Hajj

ABNA24 - A two-day inspection tour of healthcare facilities in Mecca to assess their readiness for the upcoming Hajj season was completed by the Saudi health minister.

The visit by Fahad Al-Jalajel reflects the commitment to providing world-class healthcare for pilgrims, aligning with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The minister emphasized that the readiness of Mecca’s healthcare infrastructure is a top priority, with operational plans focusing on expanding capacity and integrating preventive, curative, and emergency services.

He noted that the strategy involves elevating medical and technical staff preparedness while ensuring seamless coordination across the healthcare sector to handle all cases with the highest level of professional efficiency and guarantee pilgrim safety throughout the rituals.

During the tour, the minister reviewed the operational status of emergency and intensive care units, critical case protocols, and rapid response mechanisms.

He also inspected the integrated command and control system and the level of coordination with ambulance services, ensuring a swift and efficient response during the Hajj season.

These inspections are part of the ministry’s ongoing field monitoring to guarantee the highest standards of health safety and service integration across all holy sites.



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