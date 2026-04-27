Iran's Hajj Organization: 'All Necessary Arrangements Made for a Dignified Hajj'

AhlulBayt News Agency: All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a “dignified Hajj” as the first group of 1405 Hajj personnel arrived in Medina, an official from Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization says.

Speaking upon the arrival of the initial group of staff and agents at Medina airport aboard an Iran Air flight, Nasser Hoveyzavi said, “All the facilities needed for a dignified Hajj have been prepared.”

He added that extensive coordination had been carried out for the entry of pilgrims and those serving the pilgrims into the holy land.

Hoveyzavi noted that two operational plans, labeled A and B, had been designed, covering both air and land travel options.

He also emphasized that all sectors, including Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry and airport authorities, had warmly welcomed the group.

On Saturday, the first group of Iran’s Hajj personnel departed for Medina, marking the start of preparations for the 1405 Hajj season.

This year, Hajj is expected to take place between May 25 and May 30, depending on the sighting of the moon.

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