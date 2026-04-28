Grand Ayatollah Yaqoubi Stresses Contemplating Quran during Hajj

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iraqi cleric emphasized the importance of contemplating the Holy Quran during the Hajj season and called for the launch of a Quranic schools project.

Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoubi, one of the Shia religious authorities in the holy city of Najaf, emphasized the necessity of deepening the connection with the Holy Quran during the blessed Hajj season, saying that contemplating the divine verses and applying their concepts in life is the fundamental path to reforming the individual and society.

He made the remarks at a meeting in his office in Najaf with a group of guides of Hajj pilgrim caravans who will be sent to the holy land this year.

Ayatollah Yaqoubi emphasized the importance of utilizing the spiritual atmosphere of Hajj to strengthen the Quranic culture and establish the presence of the Quran in the lives of believers.

Pointing out that reciting the Holy Quran is one of the strongly recommended things to do during the Hajj pilgrimage, he said the holy land is the place of revelation and reminder of divine verses, and this has made it a practical platform for a deep understanding of the Quran and the association of its lofty meanings.

A precise understanding of the verses of the Quran and their dimensions and implications cannot be complete without knowledge of the status of its revelation and its historical context; therefore, the interpreter must be familiar with the events of the Islamic mission, from its beginning in Mecca to its completion in Medina, the cleric stated.

He called on the guides of the Hajj caravans to organize Quranic gatherings that are not limited to recitation, but also include contemplation on the Quran, explanation of its meanings, and extraction of practical teachings.

Stating that the holy month of Ramadan is the “temporal spring of the Quran” and the holy land is the “spatial spring of the Quran”, Ayatollah Yaqubi emphasized the necessity of moving from theoretical interpretation to the stage of practical realization of the Quran in life so that the Quran can play a role as an imam and leader in society; because this position can only be realized by extracting values ​​and transforming them into practical behavior.

He further explained that his interpretative method, entitled “From the Light of the Quran”, is based on interpreting verses and applying them to current issues in the areas of belief, morality, society, politics, and economics; an approach that introduces the Quran as a guide of life.

Reflecting in this way causes the Quran to be actively present in the soul and behavior of a person and outlines the correct and safe path of life, he stressed.

Ayatollah Yaqoubi also called for the implementation of a broad plan to establish Quranic schools in different regions and invited members of society, especially the youth, to attend these centers.

He emphasized that presenting the Quran with a thoughtful and reflective approach paves the way for the practical realization of the “Imamate of the Quran”, noting that the Holy Quran is the most effective solution for solving social crises and confronting seditions.

Congratulating the guides of the Hajj caravans, he considered this responsibility a great divine blessing and said God has not only made them successful in the Hajj, but has also placed them in the position of guides and instructors of the pilgrims.

He reminded that the hardships of the Hajj days are temporary, but the great divine reward will be permanent.

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