Hezbollah Insists on Five-Point Plan for Ceasefire to Hold in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Lebanese lawmaker from the political wing of the Hezbollah resistance movement says a five-point plan must be implemented for the ceasefire between the Beirut government and Israel to hold, and secure complete cessation of hostilities.

Hussein Hajj Hassan, a member of the Loyalty to Resistance Bloc, stated on Saturday that Israeli occupation forces must immediately and unconditionally terminate all their acts of aggression in southern Lebanon, must not be allowed free movement in the region, and bear in mind that Hezbollah fighters will stand committed to the truce as long as they honor it too.

Israeli forces must fully withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories, Hajj Hassan added, emphasizing that his resistance group considers the so-called "Yellow Line" or any other similar demarcations in southern Lebanon as totally unacceptable.

The Lebanese legislator stressed the need for return of displaced families to their ancestral towns and villages, stating that creation of any buffer zone in the southern side of the Arab nation is out of the question.

He underlined that Israel must also release all Lebanese abductees, and pay indemnity for all damage inflicted on critical facilities and infrastructure.

Hajj Hassan warned Lebanese authorities about any further concessions to Washington, stressing that such a policy will put the Arab nation in jeopardy.

He also lambasted the high-level meeting between Israel's ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese ambassador to the US Nada Moawad during a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on April 23.

Hajj Hassan also sharply criticized the insistence of some Lebanese officials on Trump's guarantee for implementation of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire

"Do these authorities have any information about the number of casualties and the extent of damage in southern villages? (Israeli prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu has time and again asserted that offensives and demolitions are taking place in accordance with the ceasefire and under an agreement with Washington and Beirut," the Lebanese lawmaker said.

This raises the question of which Lebanese party made a deal with Netanyahu, he added.

In case there is no such an agreement at all, then the Israeli leader's assertions must be officially and categorically dismissed, Hajj Hassan noted.

He rejected any direct negotiations with Israel as "a major mistake," saying that some Lebanese politicians are seeking the objective whilst they are at odds with a large portion of the Lebanese society and Hezbollah.

They intend to obliterate Lebanon's inherent power which has its roots in national unity and steadfastness, the legislator highlighted.

Lebanon and the Israeli regime extended their ceasefire for three weeks after the meeting at the White House, Trump said on April 23.

Over 2,500 people have been killed ⁠in Lebanon since the Israeli regime went on the offensive on March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel is occupying a belt of the south that extends 5 to 10 kilometers into Lebanon. The Israeli regime's military reiterated a warning to residents of south Lebanon not to cross into the area.

......................

End/ 257