11 Lebanese people martyred in criminal Israeli airstrikes targeting southern areas

ABNA24 - Lebanon’s Ministry of Health announced Friday evening that eight people were martyred and eight others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, three Lebanese civilians were martyred and several others wounded in Israeli air raids targeting towns in southern Lebanon, amid intense artillery shelling across multiple border areas.

The Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa killed two people and injured ten others with varying degrees of injuries.

In a later statement, the ministry reported that another strike targeted the town of Harouf in the Nabatieh district, killing a woman and injuring three others, including a child, bringing the earlier death toll to three with several wounded.

At the same time, Wadi al-Hujair and the outskirts of the towns of Froun, Ghandoorieh, and Touline came under heavy Israeli artillery fire using 155mm shells, while intermittent shelling also hit the towns of Sawaneh and Qlailah.

Israeli artillery also targeted the hills of Majdal Zoun and Mansouri in the western sector, while Israeli warplanes carried out nighttime airstrikes on the towns of Haris and Tiri.

The total number of Israeli strikes on towns in southern Lebanon reached 34, including 10 strikes in the Nabatieh district targeting the towns of Froun, Ghandoorieh, Touline, Sawaneh, Qlailah, Breqaa, Zrariyeh, Yahmar al-Shaqif, and Habboush.

The Israeli strikes killed 11 people and wounded others, marking a continuation of the Israeli military escalation despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since April 17.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health also announced Friday that 32 people were killed and 74 injured over the previous 24 hours, raising the overall death toll from the Israeli offensive to 2,618 killed and 8,094 wounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that it had carried out 12 attacks targeting Israeli military sites and vehicles in southern Lebanon. The group said the attacks struck four tanks, a self-propelled artillery unit, a Humvee vehicle, and five groups of Israeli soldiers and also resulted in the downing of a drone.



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