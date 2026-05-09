Former US official: Trump seeking a way out of war with Iran

ABNA24 - The former U.S. Secretary of State said the consequences of war against Iran are “real” and that Donald Trump is seeking a way to exit the conflict.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on social media Friday night that U.S. President Donald Trump is facing two constraints: rising prices and declining ammunition stockpiles. He added that the issue goes beyond prices and concerns the availability of goods, and that the consequences of this situation for the global economy and the American people are real.

He added: “The president is looking for an exit. I hope he finds one. An agreement must be reached. But Iran has gained leverage and will use it.”

Michael Maloof, a former Pentagon analyst, also told the Al Mayadeen network that Trump will not achieve a better agreement than the one reached during the Obama administration, and that Iran has the right to enrich uranium and manage maritime traffic in its own waters.

Maloof added that the United Arab Emirates acts in the region as a representative of Israel and the United States and serves as a tool for Tel Aviv, and that there is direct communication between the two sides regarding current developments.

Meanwhile, John Mearsheimer, professor of political science at the University of Chicago and an American analyst, also said that Donald Trump’s actions against Iran will by no means benefit the United States.

Referring to the recent clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and the fragile nature of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, Mearsheimer emphasized that a war against Iran would be a catastrophic failure for the United States. He said: We have not achieved any of our objectives; Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. bases in the region have been destroyed.

The prominent international relations analyst added that the only reason the United States resorted to a naval blockade was that the bombing of Iran had not been effective, stressing that Iranians will also resist this pressure.

The New York Times also reported that since the start of the war against Iran, the United States has used nearly half of its stockpile of cruise missiles.



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