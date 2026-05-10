Rise of Islamophobic Reform UK Casts Shadow Over Local Election Gains for British Muslims

ABNA24 - The 2026 local elections in the UK were a study in contradiction for the country’s Muslims: reason to celebrate individual and community political achievements, but also an urgent reason to worry, amid rise of the Islamophobic Reform UK.

In a nutshell, Reform UK’s results, if replicated at the General Election in three years time, could pose an existential threat to many British Muslim organizations.

If Reform goes into coalition with the Tories, they could have a majority in Parliament to pass legislation which could close the Muslim activism space and relegate UK Muslims to de facto second class citizens.

In England, the local election results provided some notable successes but also many disappointments caused by vote splitting.

But in Scotland and Wales the picture was more rosy.

England: A mixed picture

Across England, independent or pro-Muslim candidates performed strongly in areas like Waltham Forest, Newham, Blackburn, Dewsbury and Batley.

However, in key target areas such as Birmingham and Redbridge results were below expectations, highlighting the need for greater organization and strategic planning.

Lutfur Rahman’s Aspire performed strongly in Tower Hamlets, demonstrating that established community-focused campaigns can still make a strong impact.

Reform UK

Reform won more than 1,400 council seats nationwide, a huge increase from previous years.

This is concerning for Muslims because they have taken a hard line on immigration and multiculturalism, and single out Muslim communities.

Critics have long accused Reform politicians and candidates of using Islamophobic rhetoric which generate hostility toward Muslims.

Muslim groups worry that Reform’s rise could increase anti-Muslim sentiment, pressure for stricter immigration and security policies, and broader cultural hostility toward visibly Muslim communities.

Scotland and Wales: Encouraging outcomes

In Scotland and Wales, the Muslim community’s voting patterns appeared to align strongly with the left wing Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru and Greens.

This helped to limit Labour’s influence in both nations, and in the case of Wales eject them from power.

And punishing Labour for supporting Israel during a genocide is a key Muslim community voting priority.

Key takeaways for Muslim community

- Organization is crucial – The results underscore the importance of community coordination. Building local networks, distributing information effectively, and supporting credible candidates are essential for stronger representation.

- Split voting is a major issue – Ensuring that the community rallies behind credible alternatives, rather than defaulting to a single party, will be critical for shaping future local and national outcomes. Deals will need to be made with the Green Party, especially, to ensure seats aren’t lost to vote splitting.

- Awareness of emerging political forces – Parties such as Reform are becoming more influential in key cities like Bradford and Birmingham.

- Grassroots efforts have impact – Campaign efforts, like leaflet distribution in Waltham Forest, have tangible effects on local results. Small-scale, organized initiatives can significantly shape electoral outcomes.



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