Rights Group Dubs Ben-Gvir 'Hangman of the Century' Over Palestinian Death Penalty Push

AhlulBayt News Agency: A human rights group has described Israel’s so-called security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, as the “hangman of the century” over his efforts to advance a controversial death penalty legislation targeting Palestinian abductees.The Red Ribbons Campaign “condemned in the strongest terms” Ben-Gvir’s push for the execution of Palestinians held unlawfully in Israeli jails.

“Ben Gvir has earned the 2026 grim crown as ‘World’s hangman of the century’” for his continued “efforts to promote apartheid and racism against Palestinians, and for expressing his aims to hang Palestinian prisoners and kill them by all means,” it said.

The rights group also warned that many Palestinian abductees could now face the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir celebrated his 50th birthday with a cake featuring the image of a hanging noose and a Hebrew phrase reading “Dreams sometimes come true,” sparking widespread condemnations.

The design appeared to reference a March 2026 Israeli parliament vote for a death penalty law against Palestinian abductees.

“I am disgusted by scenes of an Israeli Minister glorifying violence with the image of a noose on his lapel and his birthday cake,” United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly demanded harsher prison conditions for Palestinians and opposed nearly every effort toward de-escalation in Gaza.

He has threatened to dissolve Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition whenever ceasefire talks gained momentum, framing any pause in the genocidal war on Gaza as a “surrender.”

Over the past years, Ben-Gvir has for several times led provocative incursions by Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds.

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