Hamas calls for unified response after Palestinian boy martyred by car-ramming attack in al-Khalil

ABAN24 - The Hamas Movement has called for a unified national response following the killing of a Palestinian boy in Al-Khalil, warning of escalating settler violence and urging greater protection for Palestinians.

Senior Hamas official Abdurrahman Shadid condemned the attack, in which 14-year-old Mohammed Majdi al-Jaabari was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a convoy linked to Israeli minister of national security Itamar Ben-Gvir in the area of Beit Einun, north of Al-Khalil.

Shadid described the killing, along with the demolition of a school and residential structures in the al-Maleh community in the northern Jordan Valley, as part of a “systematic and fascist pattern of crimes,” and a blatant violation of international laws protecting children and the right to education.

“We mourn the martyrdom of Mohammed al-Jaabari and stress the urgent need for a unified and effective national stance to protect the Palestinian people from settler violence,” Shadid said in a statement on Tuesday.

He called on Palestinians to mobilize to defend their land and presence against what ongoing settler attacks, urging resistance with all available means.

Shadid also called on the Palestinian Authority to release detainees held in its prisons in the occupied West Bank and to support efforts to confront settler violence, including providing protection for communities under threat.



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