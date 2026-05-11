Peru opens investigation against Israeli soldier for committing crimes in Gaza

ABNA24 - The Hind Rajab Foundation announced that the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Peru has begun a preliminary criminal investigation against a former soldier in the Israeli occupation army from Battalion (424) of the Givati ​​Brigade.

According to a statement issued by the Belgian-Palestinian human rights organization that monitors Israeli soldiers traveling abroad, the First Supreme Criminal Prosecutor’s Office for Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism ordered a preliminary 15-day investigation to be opened on April 28, 2026.

The allegations against the soldier include war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed in the Gaza Strip during his service in the occupying army.

The organization confirmed that the soldier is currently in Peru, which allows local authorities to exercise their jurisdiction. The complaint was filed through Peruvian lawyer Julio Cesar Arbezo Gonzalez, who had previously represented the organization.

The occupation army had issued a special directive to its soldiers entitled “Soldiers’ Use of Cyberspace” specifically to prevent complaints of this kind against soldiers.



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