Iran Criticizes US 'Adventurous Moves, Insulting Rhetoric' in Persian Gulf as Harmful to Diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart to discuss recent regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

During the call on Friday, Araghchi briefed Hakan Fidan on Iran’s latest initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting end to the ongoing imposed war in the region. He criticized recent provocative actions by the United States in the Persian Gulf, describing them as harmful to diplomatic progress and deepening public mistrust in Iran toward Washington’s intentions.

Araghchi highlighted adventurous moves and insulting rhetoric from senior US officials, saying Washington is undermining ceasefire agreements and escalating tensions through military maneuvers.

Such destructive behavior only weakens the path of diplomacy and reinforces Iranian skepticism about the sincerity of the American side, he noted.

Araghchi emphasized that halting the unlawful aggressions and the excessive, unreasonable approaches of the opposite side is essential for advancing the current diplomatic process.

In response, the Turkish foreign minister reaffirmed Ankara’s support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution.

Fidan stressed the importance of continued dialogue and regional cooperation to end hostilities and prevent further escalation, reiterating Turkiye’s commitment to stability through diplomacy.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war against Iran on February 28, 2026, which was met with a powerful Iranian response and the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, after forty days of conflict, the warring sides accepted a Pakistan‑mediated ceasefire on April 8, which remains in effect.

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