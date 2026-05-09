Iran Begins Reconstruction of B1 Bridge Destroyed in US-Israeli Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran began the reconstruction of B1 Bridge, in Karaj County, Alborz province, destroyed in the US and Israeli war of aggression imposed against the country.

The chief executive of the Construction and Transport Development Company says Iran has begun rebuilding the B1 Bridge in the city of Karaj, in western Tehran, which was targeted during the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression.

Hooshang Bazvand said that the first phase of the reconstruction includes the removal of debris, adding that the operation is expected to finish in a week.

The complete rebuilding of the B1 Bridge will take less than a year, with all active contractors being Iranian, he noted.

The B1 Bridge, which stands 136 meters tall and stretches 1,050 meters across the Bilaqan River in Karaj, is regarded as a major engineering achievement in Iran.

US-Israeli airstrikes deliberately targeted the bridge three times on April 2, causing significant structural damage, killing 13 people and injuring more than 150 others.

It was originally scheduled to open earlier this year.

The heinous crime, openly acknowledged by US President Donald Trump in a public social media statement, sparked strong condemnations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at that time that the US-Israeli attacks on civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will never break the Islamic Republic’s resolve, describing the assaults as clear signs of the aggressor regimes’ defeat and moral bankruptcy.

.......................

End/ 257