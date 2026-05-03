Foreign Journalists, Activists Visit US-Israeli Bombed B1 Bridge in Karaj

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of foreign journalists and social media activists have visited the damaged B1 bridge in Karaj, conducting an on-site assessment of the structure.

The visitors, representing outlets from the United States, Russia, Lebanon, Algeria and other countries, inspected sections of the bridge that sustained damage on Saturday.

During the visit, they created content, including photos, videos, and reports, documenting the extent of destruction.

The B1 bridge, considered the largest in West Asia, stands 136 meters tall and stretches 1,050 meters across the Bilaqan River in Karaj, forming part of the Shahid Soleimani Highway. It is regarded as a major engineering achievement in Iran.

The bridge was targeted three times in aerial attacks by US-Israeli forces on April 2, causing significant structural damage. Around 13 people were martyred and more than 150 others injured.

Originally scheduled to open earlier this year, the bridge now requires reconstruction before becoming operational.

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