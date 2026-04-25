Iran's Minister Condemns US-Israeli Aggression as 'Serious Threat to Regional, Global Peace'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, has condemned the aggression of the criminal regimes of the United States and Israel against Iran, describing it as a serious threat to regional and global peace.

Sadegh sent a video message from the site of the bombed B1 bridge in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province in Iran, to the 13th Meeting of Ministers of Transport of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday.

The Israeli and US terrorist armies imposed a war of aggression on Iran on February 28 by assassinating the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and massacring nearly 170 students and staff members in a school in Minab, southern Iran. In response, the Iranian military started to hit the Israeli regime and the interests of the United States in the region.

During the US-Israeli attack on the B1 bridge in Karaj, at least eight citizens, including residents and passing travelers, were martyred, and 95 others were injured.

She condemned US-Israeli attacks on Iran, calling them a violation of human rights and a threat to global peace, and urged the international community to condemn such actions and express solidarity with independent nations.

Describing Iran’s strategic position at the crossroads of North-South and East-West corridors, the minister detailed the country’s extensive infrastructure, including 16 ports, 15,000 kilometers of railways, and 250,000 kilometers of roads, which enable the annual transit of over 700 million tons of goods.

Sadegh called the development of Chabahar Port and its rail connection to the national network a milestone for SCO member states’ access to international waters.

The official also emphasized digital transformation in logistics through smart technologies and declared Iran’s readiness for deeper cooperation with SCO member states to exchange knowledge and find innovative solutions.

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