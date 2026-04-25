Major General Hatami: We Will Make Criminal Aggressor Regret

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami says that Iran will make the criminal aggressor feel remorse.

In a post on his social media accounts late on Thursday, Hatami said, “We are all Iranians and pro-Islamic Revolution.”

“With iron-clad unity of the nation and obedience to the Leader, we will make the criminal aggressor regret,” he said.

“One God, one nation, one leader, one path; victory for Iran, dearer than life,” he underlined.

In a unified step to counter the enemies’ plot, Iran’s high-ranking authorities and military officials took to social media to voice solidarity and express unity in line with the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

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