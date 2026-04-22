Iran Army Chief Describes Army-IRGC Unity as 'Strategic Asset' for National Security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Major General Amir Hatami has described the unity between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a strategic asset for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and strengthening national security.

The commander made the remarks on Wednesday in a message marking the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC. He congratulated members of the IRGC and said the organization is one of the enduring legacies of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

Hatami noted that since its establishment, particularly during the leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the IRGC has served as a strong force against threats and conspiracies targeting Iran.

He said the IRGC’s record is filled with sacrifice, dedication, and significant contributions to protecting the achievements of the Islamic Revolution. According to the army chief, the force has played an effective role in various defense and security fields, demonstrating constant readiness to confront hostile actions against Iran.

Hatami also highlighted the IRGC’s role during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war and in recent conflicts involving the US and the Israeli regime, saying its performance showcased the capability, intelligence, and determination of the organization’s forces while reaffirming Iran’s defensive strength.

The army chief stressed that cohesion among Iran’s armed forces, particularly between the Army and the IRGC, along with public support and the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, guarantees the protection of Iran’s territorial integrity and national stability.

He concluded by congratulating IRGC commanders and members, wishing them success and strength in serving the country.

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