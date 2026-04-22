UN Chief Guterres Welcomes US Ceasefire Extension with Iran, Calls It 'Important Step Toward De-escalation'

AhlulBayt News Agency: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed an announcement by the US to extend the ceasefire with Iran, his spokesman said Tuesday.

"This is an important step toward de-escalation and creating critical space for diplomacy and confidence-building between Iran and the United States," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said the UN encourages all parties to refrain from actions that could undermine the ceasefire and engage constructively in negotiations to reach "a sustainable and lasting" resolution.

Noting that Guterres fully supports Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate continued dialogue, Dujarric expressed hope that these diplomatic efforts would help establish the conditions necessary for a “comprehensive and durable resolution” to the conflict.

US President Donald Trump, who in recent days had repeatedly claimed he would not extend the ceasefire with Iran, announced the extension of the ceasefire for an unknown period of time.

Trump claimed that Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to delay an attack on Iran until a proposal is presented by Tehran.

Trump was forced to unilaterally announce the ceasefire extension, despite having previously openly emphasized that he would not extend the ceasefire under any circumstances and that Iran must participate in the Islamabad talks.

Although Trump and US media announced yesterday that their country’s representatives were heading to Pakistan for negotiations, and that if Iran does not agree, war would resume, Iranian officials have maintained calm and silence, announcing no official position regarding participating or not participating in the negotiations. They emphasized that the US has violated the ceasefire in recent days and that Iran will not negotiate under pressure and threats.

.......................

End/ 257

