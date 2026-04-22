Americans concerned about Trump’s mental and emotional stability: Poll

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new survey has revealed that only 26% of Americans view President Donald Trump as a "balanced" individual, raising alarm bells amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and the war against Iran.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted over six days and concluded on April 20, indicates that with the backdrop of the military aggression against Iran and the contentious exchanges with the Pope, Trump’s approval rating remains at a historic low, as many citizens express doubts about his temperament and conduct.

The survey also showed that only 36% of Americans endorse Trump's presidential performance, a figure that has remained unchanged from the previous month.

The poll indicated a growing concern among the American populace, including a notable fraction of Trump's own Republican base, who have begun to openly question his emotional stability following a series of inflammatory statements and erratic behavior.

Overall, only 26% of Americans consider Trump to be a balanced individual.

The data also reveals a clear bipartisan divide; while 53% of Republicans still deem Trump as balanced, a mere 7% of Democrats share this viewpoint.

The Trump administration has faced mounting scrutiny following the illegal US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which has triggered escalating gas prices back home.

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