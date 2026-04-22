Iran's Judiciary Dismisses Trump's Claim of Imminent Execution of Eight Women

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that eight women are facing imminent execution in Iran.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Judiciary clarified that some of these individuals have been released, while others are facing charges that, if upheld by the court, may lead to imprisonment.

“Trump was misled once again by fake news,” the statement said.

Trump requested clemency on their behalf in a post on social media earlier in the day.

The Judiciary also stated that following the foreign-backed riots in January, Trump made a baseless assertion, falsely thanking Iran for halting the execution of more than 800 prisoners—a completely baseless claim lacking any credible evidence.

“It’s not surprising, as this marks yet another instance of his misleading assertions,” the statement read.

In recent days, Trump has reiterated a similar unfounded claim, referencing anti-Iranian media reports.

In his latest social media post, Trump re-posted an American-Jewish activist’s claim that eight women are facing execution, urging the Iranian leadership to release the eight.

He also claimed that the women’s release could be a great start to US-Iran negotiations.

In recent months, numerous false claims regarding purported death sentences for various individuals have circulated in anti-Iranian media.

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