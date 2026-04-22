Ansarullah Official: Trump Trapped in Deadlock Amid Iran’s Firm Stance

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior member of Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement says US President Donald Trump's erratic behavior signals his entanglement in a deadlock amid Iran's continued successful steadfastness in the face of Washington's demands.

Remarking on Tuesday, Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of Ansarullah's Media Authority, said, "Iran’s refusal to sit at the negotiating table demonstrates its upper hand."

He was referring to the Islamic Republic's turning down the United States' offer of resumption of negotiations, which saw Tehran insist that an unlawful American blockade against Iranian vessels and ports had to be lifted before the process could be re-launched.

"In contrast, the Americans’ haste to travel to Islamabad, even before Iran agreed to a new round of talks and the subsequent extension of the ceasefire, shows how deeply Trump is trapped in a deadlock," the Yemeni official added.

American media outlets have been rife with stories about travel by senior US officials to the Pakistani capital, despite Iran's clear refusal.

Also on Tuesday, and amid the Islamic Republic's sustained rejection of the negotiation offer, Trump announced extension of a two-week ceasefire he had announced on April 7 in the face of decisive Iranian retaliation against unprovoked American-Israeli aggression.

Amer also described Trump's allegations of "internal disagreement" inside Iran regarding the relevant decision-making processes as "false" and claims that were aimed at "preserving the already lost credibility of Trump."

The official reiterated that the US president's "unbalanced decisions indicate the severity of the predicament he is facing."

......................

End/ 257

