AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has served as the country’s top negotiator with the United States, says the US is trying to prolong the war with Iran to serve objectives other than “making America grea

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Ghalibaf said that US warmongering tactics, led by President Donald Trump, offer nothing of value to Trump’s MAGA support base.

“They’ll sell war to make what great again?” Ghalibaf asked, laying out four consequences of the war for the American people: Inflation (MIGA), Unaffordability (MUGA), Oligarchs (MOGA), and Epsteinocracy (MEGA).

The post comes as the US is seeking to impose a deal on Iran on the final day of a two-week ceasefire that halted a 39-day US-Israeli aggression against the country.

According to Press TV, However, Iran has yet to confirm its willingness to attend a second round of talks with the US in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, as authorities believe Washington is not serious about negotiations is trying to extract maximum concessions from Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not agree to an extension of the ceasefires, raising concerns that he seeks to continue the war against Iran despite the heavy economic costs it has imposed on the American public, chiefly the soaring oil prices resulting from Iran’s control over a key waterway in the Persian Gulf.

Qalibaf mentioning the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his post is a reminder that the war on Iran might have been an attempt to divert public attention from investigations that could expose Trump’s ties to Epstein and his monstrous network.

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