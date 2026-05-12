Iran’s Ghalibaf Warns US of 'Surprise' Response to Any Renewed Aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of Iranian Parliament has warned the US not to go for renewed aggression as Iranian armed forces are fully ready to teach them a good lesson again.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a post on his X account after the US president rejected the latest Iran's response to the peace proposal as totally unacceptable.

"The Iranian armed forces are fully ready to respond in a regret-inducing way to any aggression."

"Wrong strategy and wrong decisions will always have wrong results, the whole world has already understood this," he further warned.

"We are ready for all options; they will be taken by surprise," Ghalibaf concluded.

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