Ghalibaf: Reopening Strait of Hormuz impossible with gross violation of ceasefire

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible with a flagrant breach of the ceasefire.

A complete ceasefire has meaning only when it is not violated with the naval blockade and the hostage-taking of the world’s economy and when the Israeli regime’s warmongering stops on all fronts, said Qalibaf on his X account late on Wednesday.

Reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the official underlined, is not possible with a blatant violation of the ceasefire.

The aggressors achieved none of their goals through military aggression, Ghalibaf said, noting that they will not achieve them through bullying either.

The only way is to accept the rights of the Iranian nation, he further noted.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has said that the United States’ naval blockade constitutes a breach of the ceasefire and must be lifted before negotiations can resume.