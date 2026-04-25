Qalibaf to Israel's Katz: 'Be Angry and Die of This Anger' – Iranian Forces United Behind Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has fiercely denounced threats from Israel's war minister to assassinate the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, vowing that Iranian forces will fight "trench by trench" to defend their leadership.

Qalibaf dismissed the recent remarks by Israel Katz, who claimed that Tel Aviv is awaiting a US "green light" to launch new aggression on Iran and assassinate Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

Taking to X, Qalibaf slammed Katz as a "criminal minister" whose aggressive rhetoric is fueled by sheer frustration over Iran's internal cohesion.

"The enemy's anger and the drivel of that criminal minister stem from our unity around the axis of leadership and the failure of their plots," Qalibaf wrote. "Be angry and die of this anger."

The Parliament speaker underscored the profound loyalty of Iran's armed forces to the nation's highest authority.

"Our beloved Khamenei is dear to our very souls," Qalibaf wrote, adding that the "heartfelt pact" among Iranian combatants has always been to "fight trench by trench so that the word and will of the Leader advances."

Qalibaf's message comes amid a fragile, Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire that took effect on April 8. The first round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington recently collapsed due to excessive demands put forward by the US.

In response to the diplomatic deadlock, the US President has repeatedly threatened to resume strikes and destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if Tehran rejects his terms. Katz echoed this sentiment, threatening to "return Iran to the age of darkness and stone" by blowing up national economic infrastructure, explicitly confessing to the intent to commit war crimes by targeting civilian sites.

Faced with Tehran's unflinching stance against the ongoing blockade, the United States has attempted to project a false narrative of internal division among Iranian officials regarding the peace talks.

However, Iran's top leadership has presented a strictly united front. On Thursday, President Masoud Pezeshkian, Qalibaf, and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei issued a collective response denouncing the US President's remarks about a split between "extremists and moderates" as unwarranted provocations.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei also noted recently that the remarkable unity among Iranians has disrupted the calculations of those seeking to undermine the Islamic Republic.

This ironclad solidarity was forged following the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28, which assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders. In response to that aggression, Iranian armed forces launched 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive American and Israeli targets throughout the region, ultimately forcing the current pause in hostilities.

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