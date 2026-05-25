Iran Parliament Speaker: 'No Tyrant Can Withstand' Devoted, Faithful Iranian Soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says no tyrant can withstand Iran’s devoted and faithful soldiers, praising the bravery of Iranian fighters on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr during the 1980–88 Iran-Iraq war.

In a message marking the occasion on Sunday, Ghalibaf said the recapture of the southern city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982, demonstrated the determination and courage of forces loyal to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

The speaker paid tribute to prominent commanders, including Ahmad Kazemi and Ali Sayyad Shirazi, saying they turned the impossible into reality and taught that faith, planning, courage, and reliance on God lead to victory.

Ghalibaf also praised today’s Iranian military forces for continuing the path of past commanders and keeping alive the memory of what he described as the heroic defenders of the country.

Back in 1982, Iranian Armed Forces retook Khorramshahr, located in Khuzestan Province, from military troops of the Iraqi Ba'ath regime following fierce fighting.

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