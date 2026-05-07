Ghalibaf dismisses fake news by Axios on Iran-US talks

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has dismissed reports about negotiations attributed to US sources as fake news.

On Thursday, Ghalibaf wrote on his X account: “Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios.”

He shared the post in reaction to a report by US-based news outlet Axios that Iran has agreed to terms of an agreement with the US to end the war.

Ghalibaf described the report as part of a broader psychological campaign following Washington’s heavy setback in a military operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He also mockingly referred to Axios as Fauxios, accusing it of spreading fabricated stories aligned with the White House narrative.

The so-called Operation Project Freedom, which is a United States military operation launched on May 4 in the Strait of Hormuz, was paused two days later by President Donald Trump.

Trump claimed that the operation was aimed at escorting stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz where Iran has maintained control since the early days of the US-Israeli war of aggression that began on February 28.