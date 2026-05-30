Iran's Ghalibaf: 'We Seize Concessions Not Through Dialogue, But Through Missiles'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The speaker of the Parliament and head of the negotiating team, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has issued a blunt message regarding negotiations with the United States, saying Iran secures concessions “not through dialogue, but through missiles.”

In a Persian language post published on his X account on Friday, Ghalibaf outlined Iran’s position on negotiations with Washington in three points.

First, he said, “We seize concessions not through dialogue, but through missiles,” adding that negotiations only serve to make the other side understand this reality.

Second, he stressed that Iran places “no trust in guarantees or words”, saying that “only actions” are the measuring criterion. “No action will be taken before the other side acts.”

Third, he said that in any agreement, the real winner is the side that remains better prepared for conflict from the day after the deal is reached.

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