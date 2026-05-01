Good luck blockading Iran: Ghalibaf challenges US with border comparison

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has used a striking geographical comparison to dismiss the feasibility of a so-called naval blockade to pile pressure on Iran.

In a message on his X account, Ghalibaf said: “If you build two walls, one from NYC to the West Coast and another from LA to the East Coast, the total length will be 7,755 km, which is still about 1,000 km short of Iran’s total borders.”

“Good luck blockading a country with those borders,” the top legislator mocked.

Ghalibaf’s message appeared to be directed at the US administration’s warmongering policy, with a postscript explicitly addressing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: “1 km = 0.62 mi.”