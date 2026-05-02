'Nuclear Negotiations Closed': Tehran Cleric Says Iran Opens New Chapter, Rejects Enemy's Excessive Demands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran's Friday Prayer leader has declared Iran stands at the heart of a decisive historic juncture, vowing revenge for its martyrs, a new legal regime over the Strait of Hormuz, and an end to nuclear negotiations.

Tehran's Friday Prayer leader Hojatoleslam Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari delivered a wide-ranging sermon at Tehran University this week, declaring that Iran stands at the heart of a historic turning point that will shape the fate of the world's oppressed — and outlining the key strategic priorities drawn from the new Leader's messages.

Speaking on the 62nd day since the martyrdom of Iran's late leader, Haj Ali Akbari paid tribute to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, praising his leadership during an entirely wartime environment. Despite personal losses — including the martyrdom of his father, wife, and others — the new Leader had, the cleric said, opened new horizons for the Iranian nation through scholarly, jurisprudential, and courageous guidance.

In one of the sermon's most pointed political passages, Haj Ali Akbari declared the nuclear issue a closed chapter. "Enough negotiations have taken place," he said, thanking the negotiating team headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for rejecting the enemy's excessive demands. He added that if circumstances require a return to negotiations, Iran's team would do so from a position of firmness — and that if not, IRGC Aerospace Force commander Major General Seyyed Majid Mousavi would deliver the response.

The cleric stated that Iran's extraordinary geopolitical leverage — encompassing the Persian Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz — is no longer subject to negotiation. He announced that Iran and its partner Oman, are designing a new legal framework to govern the waterway.

Haj Ali Akbari reaffirmed Iran's pledge to avenge the blood of its martyrs, noting that revenge for General Qassem Soleimani remains outstanding. He also demanded that enemies pay full economic reparations for damages inflicted on the Iranian nation.

A significant portion of the sermon focused on national unity, which the cleric described as a definitive religious obligation.

He praised missile and drone units, as well as the Army, IRGC, Law Enforcement, Basij, and security services, saying Iran's armed forces grow stronger by the day and remain ready to retaliate against any attack.

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