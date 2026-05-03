Iran Deputy Parliament Speaker likens new management of Strait of Hormuz to nationalization of oil industry

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad says that Iran’s new management of the Strait of Hormuz should be viewed as significant, similar to the nationalization of the country's oil industry.

Nikzad made the remarks during a visit, along with members of a parliamentary committee, to the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas to inspect Shahid Rajaei port there on Saturday.

He noted that the Strait of Hormuz has now been universally recognized, both within Iran and internationally, as Iran’s most important weapon, emphasizing that the child-killing regimes of the US and Israel should understand the Islamic Republic will not retreat from its right to manage the strategic waterway.

He added that regulations concerning the management of the strait have been compiled in a 12-point format and are being pursued through well-defined paths.

Iran took control of the Strait of Hormuz in the early days of the US-Israeli imposed war that began on February 28, banning the passage of ships belonging to aggressive enemies and any country assisting them.

On April 8, a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took effect between Iran and the United States to allow for negotiations, partly aimed at reopening the strait. Despite the truce, US President Donald Trump imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports a day later.

Iran has described the blockade as a breach of the ceasefire and responded by maintaining restrictions in the strait, through which about 20 percent of global energy supplies transit.

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