Pakistani Imamia Students Renew Allegiance to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gathering

AhlulBayt News Agency: A "Renewal of Allegiance to the Leader" ceremony has been held by the Imamia Students Organization of Pakistan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The gathering drew a large number of local scholars, clerics, tribal elders, seminary students, members of the Imamia youth wing, and scores of believers. The strong presence of the younger generation alongside scholars and elders displayed a scene of unity, solidarity, and a deep bond between the people and the line of Leadership. During the massive congregation, attendees once again proclaimed their loyalty and renewed their pledge of allegiance to Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Addressing the ceremony, Hojatoleslam Mohammad Amin Shahidi, head of the Ummat-e-Wahida Pakistan, elaborated on the position of Leadership in the Islamic world, the pivotal role of Imam Khamenei in awakening the Islamic Ummah, supporting the oppressed across the globe, and continuing the path of the martyrs.

He further stressed the necessity of vigilance among the youth, adherence to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, unity between Shia and Sunni Muslims, and steadfastness against global oppression and arrogance.

Participants in the grand gathering, chanting slogans and expressing their deep faith, reaffirmed their pact with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution. They underscored their commitment to pursuing the path of the martyrs, backing the Axis of Resistance, and defending the ideals of the pure Muhammadan Islam (peace be upon him and his progeny).

The ceremony concluded in a spiritual and passionate atmosphere with a closing supplication and the recitation of Al-Fatiha for the martyrs of the Ummah.

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