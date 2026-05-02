Photos: 'Under Shadow of Sun' Caravan Visits Wounded Victims of Attack on US Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Servants Caravan "Under the Shadow of the Sun" in Pakistan, visited the "Pahar Ganj" area of Karachi to visit two of the wounded victims of the attack on the US Consulate in the city. The attack occurred in reaction to the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution by America. Following gunfire by American forces stationed at the consulate, 11 people were martyred and several others were injured.