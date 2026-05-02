The Statement of the Leader of the Revolution Was Decisive and Fateful for the Future of the Region

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Seyyed Yasin al-Mousawi, the Friday Prayer Leader of Baghdad and a prominent professor at the Najaf Seminary, addressed the political developments in Iraq and the region in his political Friday prayer sermon. Referring to the process of selecting a new prime minister for Iraq, international developments, and the regional situation, he offered a critical analysis of the current circumstances.

Referring to the nomination of a candidate for the Iraqi premiership and his being tasked by the president to form a cabinet, he stated, "This issue has received widespread attention in media and social networks in recent days, and a wave of opposition, criticism, and accusations has been raised against the nominated candidate—accusations including being on the U.S. sanctions list and involvement in certain economic cases."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, referring to what he called a "contradiction in U.S. positions," added, "Contrary to this atmosphere, the U.S. embassy congratulated the prime ministerial candidate, and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a telephone call with him, expressed support and invited him to Washington after the formation of the government."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi described this behavior as a sign of "instability and fluctuation in U.S. policy," stating, "Trump's behavior is such that he may sanction an individual and then support him within a short period."

At the same time, he emphasized that he has no definitive judgment regarding the truth or falsehood of the accusations against Iraq's new prime minister and called for avoiding haste in making judgments. Citing a religious principle requiring hearing both sides before issuing a verdict, he declared a neutral stance in evaluating the character of the prime ministerial candidate.

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, stating that the main problem is not the candidate himself but the method of his selection, said, "It must be examined whether he possesses the necessary criteria for assuming this responsibility, especially since many of the competitions for this position are driven by personal motives."

He added, "Some of those competing for this position cannot even manage a ministry, let alone lead a government."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi, referring to the economic background of the nominated candidate, stated, "His background is primarily in business, and he has no well-known record in political or executive management."

He asked, "Can a businessman, no matter how honest and successful, manage a country in complex international circumstances?"

He warned that selecting a figure without political experience could create grounds for the government to be influenced and directed by power centers inside and outside Iraq, and past experiences have shown the undesirable outcomes of such a process.

In another part of his remarks, Ayatollah al-Mousawi criticized the formation of an "aristocratic attitude" among some Iraqi politicians, stating, "Many of these individuals rose from simple social classes, but after reaching power, they fell into a classist view based on wealth and influence."

Emphasizing that "poverty is not a flaw; sometimes it is a source of pride," he added, "The main problem begins when officials distance themselves from social realities and the problems of the people."

He also stated, "The rule of merchants over nations, in many global experiences, has led to corruption and deviation."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, criticizing officials' neglect of the problems of the underprivileged, noted, "Some managers do not even have a proper understanding of the situation in poor areas, and this has distanced them from the real demands of the people."

He further called for an informed and unemotional approach to political developments, emphasizing, "Criticism of performance must be logical, scientific, and calm, not based on insult and destruction."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi also described the political system based on party quotas in Iraq as a factor complicating the government formation process, stating, "The division of ministries among political factions strips the prime minister of independent decision-making power, but at the same time, the people can play a role in correcting the path through awareness and advocacy."

In another part of his sermon, referring to regional developments and the increase in international tensions, particularly in the region and the Strait of Hormuz, he warned, "The world is on the verge of major changes that could affect the global economy."

Ayatollah Seyyed Yasin al-Mousawi, the Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader, praising the statement of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasized, "This statement goes beyond regional issues and contains strategic messages about the future of the global order, especially given that the world economy depends on vital passages such as the Strait of Hormuz."

He added, "Any tension or closure of these passages would expose the global economy to collapse." He described military movements and the repositioning of forces in the region as a clear sign of a shift in the balance of power and the beginning of a new phase of regional and global reordering.

The Najaf Seminary professor stated, "The Leader's statement, in addition to affirming Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, has raised the possibility of reopening sea routes to all countries after establishing a new balance and the withdrawal of foreign forces."

He described these positions as indicative of a high level of confidence and strategic planning, while criticizing the weak vision of some regional political leaders, and said, "The region may witness fundamental changes in its political map in the coming period."

The Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader emphasized, "The solution to the problems is not limited to the political rivalries of elites; rather, it lies in the formation of an aware, powerful nation with an independent will."

Raising the question, "What has prevented Iraq from becoming a great power?" he said, "Iraq possesses abundant human and economic capacities, and these capacities must be utilized to build a better future, similar to some successful countries in the region."

Ayatollah al-Mousawi concluded by noting, "Real change begins with the awareness and will of nations, not merely with the rivalries and struggles of politicians."

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