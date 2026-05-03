Iran's FM Slams European States for 'Incorrect Clichés' on Peaceful Nuclear Activities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denounced some European states for repeating incorrect clichés concerning Iran's peaceful nuclear energy activities.

The top diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on Saturday, referring to efforts by the states in question to rehash accusations leveled by the United States, the Israeli regime, and their allies against the nuclear activities.

Araghchi expressed regret over the "unconstructive and irresponsible" approach, stressing that the Islamic Republic's nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

Such countries should, instead of insisting on this approach, explicitly condemn unprovoked military aggression by Washington and Tel Aviv against the country and hold them accountable for grave violations of the international humanitarian law, the Iranian foreign minister noted.

He also discussed with Tajani the latest developments related to ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to end unlawful aggression against Iran, emphasizing the importance of European countries' playing a responsible role in this process.

Also on Saturday, Araghchi held a separate phone call with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot.

He informed the French official of Iran's "unequivocal" positions and initiatives aimed at ending the situation arising from the aggression, which has prompted decisive retaliation on the part of the Islamic Republic.

For his part, Barrot emphasized his country’s support for continuation of diplomatic initiatives, and expressed hope for establishment of lasting peace and security in the region through negotiations.

The US and the Israeli regime brought Iran under their latest bout of unprovoked aggression from February 28 until April 7, when US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire.

The announcement came amid numerous rounds of decisive and successful retaliatory strikes by Iran and after the Islamic Republic closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the adversaries and their allies in retaliation to the aggression.

Following the conclusion of the two-week span, Trump extended the period, but announced continuation of an illegal blockade of Iranian vessels and ports in violations of the terms of the ceasefire. This prompted the Islamic Republic to begin exercising far stricter controls over transit through the waterway.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Iran has submitted a plan containing its conditions for negotiating a deal that could allow the reopening of the strait.

Tehran has said it has submitted a comprehensive proposal to bring about a permanent end to US-Israeli aggression against the country, insisting that it was now up to the United States to decide whether it wanted a deal or confrontation.

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