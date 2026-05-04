Iran, German FMs Discuss Ending US-Israeli War in Phone Call

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul have explored ways to bring an end to an imposed war against Iran by the United States and Israel.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, Araghchi briefed the German minister on Iran’s initiatives and active efforts to find a way out of the war conditions of the region.

Earlier today, the foreign minister had a separate phone call with his Omani counterpart over the regional developments.

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