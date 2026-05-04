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Iran, German FMs Discuss Ending US-Israeli War in Phone Call

4 May 2026 - 07:48
News ID: 1809543
Source: IRNA
Iran, German FMs Discuss Ending US-Israeli War in Phone Call

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul have explored ways to bring an end to an imposed war against Iran by the United States and Israel.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul have explored ways to bring an end to an imposed war against Iran by the United States and Israel.

During a phone conversation on Saturday, Araghchi briefed the German minister on Iran’s initiatives and active efforts to find a way out of the war conditions of the region.

Earlier today, the foreign minister had a separate phone call with his Omani counterpart over the regional developments.

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